Rupee And Bond Update - April 18, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Tuesday morning.

Foreign portfolio investment inflows into the domestic equity markets and gains in the Asian peers led by the Chinese yuan could cap losses.

Early this morning data released from China showed Q4 GDP growth rate beat estimates supported the yuan and capped upside of the dollar.

However, hawkish Fed rhetoric could cap gains.

So the currency could remain range bound as markets look to fresh triggers.

So, the rupee could open at around 81.9500 to 82.0000 compared with 81.9725 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.8400 and 81.7700, resistances are at 82.1000 and 82.2500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading as investors look for fresh guidance on Fed rates from fed speakers this week.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.70 and 101.25, resistances are at 102.40 and 102.65.

The euro, the sterling and the yen have started flat against the greenback early Tuesday morning.

Indian bond yields could start higher this early Tuesday morning tracking U.S. peers.