Rupee And Bond Update - April 17, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Monday morning despite the dollar index rising after a mixed batch of U.S. data increased bets of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

The rupee could be supported by foreign portfolio investment inflows into the domestic equity markets.

However, stronger oil, weak Asian peers and hawkish Fed expectations could cap gains.

So, the rupee could open at around 81.8000 to 81.8500 compared with 81.8500 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.6000 and 81.5400, resistances are at 81.9500 and 82.0700.

In a data-light week, markets will await minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's April monetary policy meeting due on Thursday.

From an intraday perspective, Wholesale price index inflation data could move the markets.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally stronger this early Monday morning in Asian trading on higher expectationsfor Fed hike in May.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 100.95 and 100.40, resistances are at 101.95 and 102.30.

The euro, the sterling and the yen have started weaker against the greenback early Monday morning.

Indian bond yields could start higher this early Monday morning tracking U.S. peers.