Rupee And Bond Update - April 17, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 81.8000 to 81.8500 compared with 81.8500 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Monday morning despite the dollar index rising after a mixed batch of U.S. data increased bets of another Federal Reserve rate hike.
The rupee could be supported by foreign portfolio investment inflows into the domestic equity markets.
However, stronger oil, weak Asian peers and hawkish Fed expectations could cap gains.
So, the rupee could open at around 81.8000 to 81.8500 compared with 81.8500 in the previous session.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.6000 and 81.5400, resistances are at 81.9500 and 82.0700.
In a data-light week, markets will await minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's April monetary policy meeting due on Thursday.
From an intraday perspective, Wholesale price index inflation data could move the markets.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally stronger this early Monday morning in Asian trading on higher expectationsfor Fed hike in May.
Supports for the dollar Index are at 100.95 and 100.40, resistances are at 101.95 and 102.30.
The euro, the sterling and the yen have started weaker against the greenback early Monday morning.
Indian bond yields could start higher this early Monday morning tracking U.S. peers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.