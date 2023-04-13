Rupee And Bond Update - April 13, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start marginally stronger this early Thursday morning tracking the fall of the greenback after U.S. inflation eased further and raising expectations that the Fed is likely to stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.

Most Asian peers have started stronger against the greenback, while the non deliverable forward has also started stronger this early Thursday morning and will aid sentiments.

So, the rupee could open at around 81.9200 to 81.9500 compared with 82.0775 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.7850 and 81.6600, resistances are at 82.1175 and 82.1575.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trading after coolerthan-anticipated U.S. inflation data lifted risk sentiment and boosted expectations that the Fed will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month.

Indian bond yields could start lower this early Thursday morning as easing domestic inflation could suggest that the Reserve Bank of India may continue to maintain status quo.