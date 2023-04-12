Rupee And Bond Update - April 12, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat to marginally stronger this early Wednesday morning tracking the fall of the greenback and stronger non deliverable forward markets.

However, markets could remain range bound ahead of inflation number from India and the U.S.

Most Asian peers have started stronger against the greenback this early Wednesday morning and will keep losses in check.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.0500 to 82.0700 compared with 82.1250 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.0000 and 81.8750, resistances are at 82.2000 and 82.2750.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker this early Wednesday morning in Asian trading as investors look to U.S. inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.

The euro and the sterling gained against the greenback, while the yen remained under pressure against the greenback this early Wednesday morning.

Indian bond yields are expected to open largely flat on Wednesday and remain range bound ahead of inflation number from India and the U.S.