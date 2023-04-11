Rupee And Bond Update - April 11, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian Rupee could likely start flat this early Tuesday morning with traders assessing the outlook for U.S. yields and keeping a watch on importers' demand for the greenback.

Most Asian peers have started stronger against the greenback this early Tuesday morning and will keep losses in check.

However, the overall movement could be lackluster as investors await India’s Index of Industrial Production and inflation number this week.

Additionally, investors will also be keenly awaiting U.S. inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.

So, the rupee could open at around 81.9500 to 82.0000 compared with 81.9800 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.8375 and 81.7425, resistances are at 82.0750 and 82.1300.

The U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair could remain within the supports and resistances.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally higher this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading as investors look to fresh triggers.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started with gains this early Tuesday morning.

Indian bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await state debt sale later in the day, as well as inflation data due on Wednesday.