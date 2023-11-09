RR Kabel Q2 Results Review - Healthy Revenue Growth, Margins Improved: Prabhudas Lilladher

We upward revised our FY24E earnings estimates by 5.8% on account of healthy H1 FY24 performance and strong guidance for H2 FY24. RR Kabel Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth of 17.7% YoY in Q2 FY24 mainly with 19% revenue growth in wires and cables which was driven by export business (+31.3% YoY).

RR Kabel reported 28% volume growth in H1 FY24 and expected momentum will continue in W&C segment. Ebitda margin reported at 7.5% in Q2 FY24 mainly with improvement in gross margin (+240 bps YoY) on account of-

product mix, pricing, cost efficiency.

We believe RR Kabel continue to benefit on account of-

strong brand with diverse product portfolio, well-structured capacity expansion plans, increasing dealers /distribution network and distribution led export business.

We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 21.1%/39.3%/44.5% over FY23-26E.

Maintain ‘Buy’ at revised target price of Rs 1,800 (Rs 1624 earlier) given solid H1 performance and strong guidance for coming years.