RR Kabel Q2 Results Review - Healthy Revenue Growth, Margins Improved: Prabhudas Lilladher
Ebitda margin expanded by 280 bps and wires and cables Ebit margin by 270 bps YoY.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We upward revised our FY24E earnings estimates by 5.8% on account of healthy H1 FY24 performance and strong guidance for H2 FY24. RR Kabel Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth of 17.7% YoY in Q2 FY24 mainly with 19% revenue growth in wires and cables which was driven by export business (+31.3% YoY).
RR Kabel reported 28% volume growth in H1 FY24 and expected momentum will continue in W&C segment. Ebitda margin reported at 7.5% in Q2 FY24 mainly with improvement in gross margin (+240 bps YoY) on account of-
product mix,
pricing,
cost efficiency.
We believe RR Kabel continue to benefit on account of-
strong brand with diverse product portfolio,
well-structured capacity expansion plans,
increasing dealers /distribution network and
distribution led export business.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 21.1%/39.3%/44.5% over FY23-26E.
Maintain ‘Buy’ at revised target price of Rs 1,800 (Rs 1624 earlier) given solid H1 performance and strong guidance for coming years.
