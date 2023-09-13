RR Kabel IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks, Peer Comparison: Motilal Oswal
RR Kabel launched its initial public offering today and the offer will be closed on September 15.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal's IPO Report
RR Kabel Ltd. launched its initial public offering today and the offer will be closed on September 15. The wire and cable manufacturer has fixed a price band of Rs 983 to Rs 1,035 Apiece. The minimum order quantity is 14 shares.
Issue size:
At the upper end of the price band the company plans to raise Rs 1,964 crore.
The IPO comprises of both fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and offer for sale of Rs 1,784 crore by promoter as well as investor TPG Asia. The promoter stake post stake sale would reduce to 62.8%.
The market cap post listing would stand at Rs 11,680 crore.
Financials:
RR Kabel's revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew at 43%/18%/18% compound annual growth rate over FY21-23 with cable and wire/fast moving electrical goods segment growing at 40%/77% respectively. Ebitda margin however is lower at 7-8% vis-a-vis 10-13% for peers, as the company has been spending aggressively on advertisement and promotion to capture market share in cables which is relatively new business. Return on equity stood healthy at 21% as of FY23.
About the company:
RR Kabel is the fifth largest player in Indian cable and wire industry with 7% market share in the branded market. It generates highest share (74% as of FY23) of the C&W revenue from business-to-consumer in the industry. It is the largest exporter (27% of revenues) as of CY22 with 9% market share. It has built one of the largest pan-India network of 3,400 plus distributors and 3,600 plus dealers along with 271,264 electricians.
Risk and concerns
Distribution to the overseas market is dependent on a few distributors and significant changes to this arrangements with these distributors may impact operations.
RR Kabel is exposed to foreign currency fluctuation risks, particularly in relation to import of raw materials, export of products and its borrowings, which may adversely affect its operations.
Operates in highly competitive market both in C&W and FMEG segment.
Failure to maintain the stability of its distribution network in India across its distribution channels and attract additional distributors, dealers and retailers may have a material adverse effect on its operations.
The costs of the raw materials are subject to volatility. Increases or fluctuations in raw material prices may have a material adverse effect on its business.
Our view:
We like RR Kabel given its strong positioning in C&W industry with good brand recall and extensive distribution network. The issue is valued at 39 times annualised Q1 FY24 price/earning which is in line with peers.
We believe RR Kabel could benefit from the industry tailwinds given its size and higher presence in B2C segment. Hence, we recommend 'Subscribe'.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
RR Kabel IPO: All You Need To Know
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.