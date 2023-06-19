RPG Life Sciences - Strategy In Place To Drive Strong Growth Across All Segments: Nirmal Bang
In FY23, domestic business grew by 20% versus Indian pharma market growth of ~8%.
Nirmal Bang Report
We attended the RPG Life Sciences Ltd.’s Annual Investor Conference to understand the company’s business model and future growth prospects. RPG Life is an integrated pharmaceuticals company operating in the domestic and international markets and synthetic active pharma ingredient space where it is a leader in Immunosuppressant.
The domestic business accounted for ~67% of FY23 revenue. The company has implemented a growth strategy centered around:
scaling up presence in existing products and therapies,
developing broader doctor coverage while improving MR productivity and
making efforts on cost optimisation.
Efforts are underway to acquire company/brands that will strengthen the company’s presence in the Chronic and Speciality therapy areas. In the domestic market, RPG Life is expected to continue to outperform India pharma market growth while the management expects strong growth in both API as well as international formulations business too through new product launches, change in the mix and geographical expansion.
Modernisation and expansion of existing facilities are expected to be completed by FY24-end.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
