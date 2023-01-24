Route Mobile Q3 Results Review - Strong Revenue Growth But Cashflow Is A Concern: Centrum Broking
Route Mobile continued to deliver strong revenue growth with revenues of Rs 9,857 million.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Route Mobile Ltd. continued to deliver strong revenue growth with revenues of Rs 9,857 million (up 16.5% QoQ, up 75.2% YoY), significantly higher than our/consensus estimates. Revenue per transaction increased to Rs 0.365/transaction in Q3 FY23 (Q2 FY23: 0.313).
Adjusted Ebitda margins were 13.0% which were slightly better than estimated. However, Route Mobile's management warned of lower-than-expected operating cash flow generation in Q3 and Q4 – and is unlikely to reach the 50-75% Ebitda-to-operating cash flow generation range for FY23 guided previously.
We largely maintain our revenue/profitability estimates for FY24E/25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.