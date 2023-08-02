Rossari Biotech Q1 Results Review - Volume-Led Growth Remains The Key Focus: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

Rossari Biotech Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda came ~8% below our estimates, mainly due to price decline across the portfolio and planned shutdown for two weeks.

Despite ~20% YoY overall volume growth during Q1 FY24, Ebitda came flat. The management has guided for low double digit revenue growth and ~14% Ebitda margin in FY24 (implied Ebitda growth of ~16% YoY).

Faster ramp up of Dahej without compromising the margin, remains the key. Maintain 'Accumulate'.