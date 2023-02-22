Rossari Biotech Management Meet Key Takeaways - FY24 Should Be The Year Of Hope: Nirmal Bang
Sequential margin recovery is expected to continue, led by better mix, softeningRM prices, efficient pass-through, op lev.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently interacted with the management of Rossari Biotech Ltd. in order to understand the growth outlook across segments, margin trajectory and update on new business developments, which could have an impact on its earnings. Following are the key takeaways from the interaction.
Sequential margin recovery is expected to continue, led by better mix, softening raw material prices, efficient pass-through and operating leverage. Key raw materials are down by ~40% this year, but decline in end products in most cases is comparatively lower. This has led to a better gross margin performance. However, in select segments such as homecare, end products’ pricing is also under pressure.
In the home-personal care and performance chemicals segment, the primary focus is restoring the growth trajectory over the next one-two years. Customers’ loss in HPPC has been adequately compensated through other orders, but quarterly growth is flattish. The management expects 17-18% margin in this business in a normal environment. Efforts are on to increase engagements with multi national companies in order to ensure customer stickiness and consistency in earnings. Also, there is enough headroom to grow by gaining wallet share over the next few years. HPPC segment business is majorly done with direct clients. Manufacturing facilities are fungible and Rossari will focus more on disinfectants for hospitals and pharma companies as these are high-margin products.
Apart from homecare, the management is working on introducing new products in the paints segment. Water treatment, ceramics etc. are other focus areas. In paints, Rossari is focusing on defoamers, coatings, silicone products, surfactants from Unitop etc. Most products in the paints segment are import substitutes with very limited or no competition.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.