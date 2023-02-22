Rossari Biotech Management Meet Key Takeaways - FY24 Should Be The Year Of Hope: Nirmal Bang

Sequential margin recovery is expected to continue, led by better mix, softening raw material prices, efficient pass-through and operating leverage. Key raw materials are down by ~40% this year, but decline in end products in most cases is comparatively lower. This has led to a better gross margin performance. However, in select segments such as homecare, end products’ pricing is also under pressure.

In the home-personal care and performance chemicals segment, the primary focus is restoring the growth trajectory over the next one-two years. Customers’ loss in HPPC has been adequately compensated through other orders, but quarterly growth is flattish. The management expects 17-18% margin in this business in a normal environment. Efforts are on to increase engagements with multi national companies in order to ensure customer stickiness and consistency in earnings. Also, there is enough headroom to grow by gaining wallet share over the next few years. HPPC segment business is majorly done with direct clients. Manufacturing facilities are fungible and Rossari will focus more on disinfectants for hospitals and pharma companies as these are high-margin products.