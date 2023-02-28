Robust Credit Growth Continues in FY23, Credit-Deposit Issuance Jumps 3.8 Times: CareEdge Analysis
The deposit rates rise with a lag effect and are expected to increase the cost of borrowings for the banks.
CareEdge Research Report
Credit offtake rose by 16.1% YoY for the fortnight ended February 10, 2023. In absolute terms, credit expanded by Rs 15.3 lakh crore from March 2022. It has been driven by sustained personal loan demand, robust growth in non-banking financial companies, and inflation-induced working capital requirements.
Deposits witnessed a slower growth at 10.2% YoY compared to credit growth for the fortnight ended February 10, 2023. The short-term weighted average call rate has reached 6.55% (as of February 10, 2023) increasing by 89% YoY due to a rise in policy rates and lower liquidity in the system.
Deposit rates have already risen and are expected to go up even further due to elevated policy rates, intense competition between banks for raising deposits to meet strong credit demand, a widening gap between credit and deposit growth, and lower liquidity in the market.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
