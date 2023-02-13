RITES Q3 Results Review - Focus On Improving Margins: IDBI Capital
RITES continues to remain focused on its consultancy segment accounted for 46% of the total revenues in Q3 FY2.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
RITES Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 profit after tax came in line with our/consensus estimates. Though, revenue has declined by 13% YoY in Q3 but Ebitda margin was high at 28.5% versus 25.3% YoY.
In FY23E, company is planning to grow revenue in line with previous years and it will be more focused toward Ebitda and profit after tax margin expansion.
RITES' order book at Rs 55 billion provides revenue visibility but earnings growth to driven by margin expansion, which is dependent upon efficiencies in turnkey execution and consultancy for sector other than railway.
Stock offers dividend yield of 5%, year-to-date FY23 dividend declared is Rs 14.5/share (FY22 dividend per share Rs 17).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Railtel Q3 Results Review - Rise In Competition; Reduced Margin Guidance: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.