Rites Q2 Review - Weak Result With Margins Under Pressure; Retain 'Hold': Axis Securities

Rites Ltd.'s reported a mixed set of Q2 FY24 numbers with revenue of Rs 582 crore (down12% YoY),due to poor performance in the exports business and lower revenue in the quality assurance segment.

Its Ebitda stood at Rs 138 crore (down24% YoY), and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 110 crore (down 12%YoY).

The company registered Ebitda Margins of 23.7% in Q2 FY24 (our estimate: 27.8%) as against 27.5% in Q2 FY23.

The profit margins moderated due to a change in revenue mix, with exports being almost nil and higher turnkey revenue. The increase in other income is primarily attributed to the dividend (final - FY23 and first interim - FY24) of Rs 26.77 crore by Railway Energy Management Company Ltd.

Rites booked consultancy sales of Rs 321 crore (up 6.4% YoY), export sales of Rs 1 crore (down 99% YoY), leasing sales of Rs 31 crore (down 11.8% YoY), and turnkey sales of Rs 224 crore (down 6.3% YoY). The Ebitda margins of consultancy/leasing/turnkey stood at 44%/40%/1% respectively.