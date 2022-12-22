Risk Reward Still Favors PSU Bank Valuations: ICICI Direct's Thematic View
Bank Nifty gained ~28% whereas PSU banks were up 74% in the last six months (as of December 21, 2022).
ICICI Direct Report
A stellar run up by public sector undertaking banks had all eyes glued towards them. We tried to analyse the factors leading to the rally and what is in store ahead.
Post the phase of significantly higher gross non performing asset, treasury mark-to-market losses, lower capital and sub-par growth, there has been a turnaround with comfort on asset quality; reversal of treasury losses, credit growth pick-up and just adequate capital position for most of them.
Despite the decent rally, valuation still look reasonable for PSU banks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
