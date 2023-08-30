Rishabh Instruments IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities

Objects of Issue:

The offer comprises a fresh Issue aggregating up to Rs 750.00 million by Rishab Instruments and an offer for sale of up to 9,428,178 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

The offer for sale:

The object of the offer for sale is to allow the selling shareholders to sell up to 9,428,178 equity shares. Rishab Instruments will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of proceeds of the offer for sale, net of their respective proportion of the offer related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon.

Fresh Issue

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the following objects (collectively, the 'objects'):

Financing the cost towards expansion of Nashik Manufacturing Facility I and

General corporate purposes.

In addition, Rishab Instruments expect to achieve the benefit of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges.