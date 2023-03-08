BQPrimeResearch ReportsRise In Coking Coal Prices, China’s Modest GDP Growth Outlook To Dampen Metal Rally: Motilal Oswal
Rise In Coking Coal Prices, China's Modest GDP Growth Outlook To Dampen Metal Rally: Motilal Oswal

Persistent volatility in coking coal prices hampers Indian steel makers, which rely heavily on imported coking coal.
08 Mar 2023, 8:52 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>&nbsp;Interior of a steel factory. (Source: pxhere.com)</p></div>
 Interior of a steel factory. (Source: pxhere.com)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Motilal Oswal Report

Premium hard coking coal prices have been falling for the last two weeks, hitting a low of $364/tonne last week from the high of $402/tonne in mid-Feb-23. However, strong demand in Asia and Europe led to a sharp rise in coking coal prices last week.

Persistent volatility in coking coal prices hampers Indian steel makers, which rely heavily on imported coking coal. Usually steel manufacturers in India carry inventory of around two months, and hence any price hike would dent margins of steel manufacturers in Q1 FY24.

However, recently all major steel producers have increased the flat steel price by Rs 1,400/tonne to pass on the rise in raw material prices to end consumers.

A similar trend was also witnessed in the international market, i.e., Shagang Group, one of China’s leading steel producers, lifted its hot rolled coil price by $14.5/tonne last week.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Metals Sector Check.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

