RIL Q2 Results Review - Return Ratios Improvement Remains Elusive Over The Next 12-18 Months: ICICI Securities
Risk-reward remains balanced
ICICI Securities Report
We are strongly optimistic on the prospects of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s green energy business as well as strong momentum being seen in its consumer business segments over the next 12–18 months. However, we believe current multiples are at a ‘zero things can go wrong’ scenario, one which we do not find tenable.
Reliance has for the last three years consistently shown a decline in key return ratios with return on equity/return on capital employed remaining at sub-10 or low double-digit levels throughout FY19–FY26E and dividend payout has also remained low despite strong earnings.
From an investment standpoint, muted return ratios coupled with higher multiples, which underplays all risks (lower margins, green energy execution/scale/timelines falling short), should be a reason to exercise caution.
Our valuation ascribes the value of the mid-upcycle enterprise value/Ebitda multiples to oil-to-chemcicals, peer-leading multiples for Reliance Jio, strong EV/Ebitda multiples for retail and 1.5 times capital employed to the ‘new energy’ segment.
This delivers a fair value of Rs 2,585/share, implying ~14% upside from current market price. We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock.
Key risks:
Stronger OTC margin, lower capex, stronger ARPU growth in RJio, and faster-than-estimated execution on green energy plans.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
