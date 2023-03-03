Revival Of Real-Estate Cycle Likely To Support Aggregate Household Income: ICICI Securities
Growth in housing real-estate investments has historically boosted growth in ‘aggregate household income’ in India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Household real-estate investment cycle is rising after a decade of stagnation during which its share in GFCF dipped from 37% in FY12 to 25% in 2021.
The cyclical recovery in residential real-estate will boost income growth of related stakeholders mentioned above. Workers involved in the leisure segment, which again is dominated by the unorganised segment, are also likely to see buoyant income growth.
However, agriculture wages remain a key risk to aggregate income growth, given its large weight within the aggregate workforce, as they will be driven by prospects of how monsoon and agriculture output pans out in FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Macrotech Developers - Targeting Sustainable Growth On The Back Of Industry Tailwind: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.