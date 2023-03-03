Revival Of Real-Estate Cycle Likely To Support Aggregate Household Income: ICICI Securities

Household real-estate investment cycle is rising after a decade of stagnation during which its share in GFCF dipped from 37% in FY12 to 25% in 2021.

The cyclical recovery in residential real-estate will boost income growth of related stakeholders mentioned above. Workers involved in the leisure segment, which again is dominated by the unorganised segment, are also likely to see buoyant income growth.

However, agriculture wages remain a key risk to aggregate income growth, given its large weight within the aggregate workforce, as they will be driven by prospects of how monsoon and agriculture output pans out in FY24.