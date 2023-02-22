Revenue For Sugar Mills Likely To Rise By 8-12% In FY23: CareEdge

Sugar production is estimated to be 340 lakh tonnes in sugar season 2022-23, as compared to the peak of 358 lakh tonnes produced in the previous SS 2021-22; with the highest ever diversion towards ethanol estimated at 45 lakh tonnes (higher by 41% YoY), according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association.

This increasing diversion towards high realisation ethanol is likely to support 8-12% revenue growth for sugar mills this fiscal.

By the year 2025, the government is targeting to divert 60 lakhs tonnes of excess sugar towards ethanol annually.

As of February 15, 2023, sugar production increased by ~5.5% on a YoY basis, wherein the major output contribution is from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka similar to last SS 2021-22.

For export sales, the sugar export quota is set at 60 lakh tonnes by the government in the current SS, which is still lower than exports made of 72 lakh tonnes and 112 lakh tonnes in the SS 2020-21 and SS 2021-22, respectively.

The additional sugar export quota will be decided after evaluating the current demand-supply scenario. Furthermore, a goods and services tax reduction from 18% to 5% coupled with any additional export quota announcement by the government, could support the sugar mills’ performance in the near term.

The revenue for sugar mills is estimated to increase by 8-12% in FY23, based on analysis of top players accounting for about 50% of the organised sugar industry. The growth is expected to be supported by addition in installed capacity for sugar production and distilleries along with increase in ethanol blending target and price.