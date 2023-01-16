Retail Sector Q3 Results Preview - Gradual Tapering Of Demand Post Strong Festive Season: ICICI Direct
We expect retail companies in our coverage universe to register double digit revenue growth in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Retail sector recorded a healthy performance in Q2 FY23 on the back of a strong recovery in footfalls (surpassing pre-Covid levels) and pre-festive buying. Q3 FY23 also started on a steady note with companies witnessing strong demand offtake during the festive season (Navratri-Diwali).
However, demand momentum started waning off during November and December. Certain apparel retailers preponed their end of season sales by ~15 days during mid-December.
We expect retail companies in our coverage universe to register double digit revenue growth in Q3 FY23. Trent Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. are expected to be the fastest growing retailers with three-year compound annual growth rate of 25% plus.
With softening of key raw material prices, we expect companies to undertake price cuts of 3-5% on a sequential basis (but remain elevated YoY). Ebitda margins are expected to remain under pressure mainly due to higher operating expenses on the back of new store opening and investments in marketing spends. Hence, anticipate Ebitda margins to decline 140 bps YoY to 12.9%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
FMCG, Retail Q3 Results Preview - Demand Slowdown Will Weigh On Topline: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.