Retail Sector Check - Looking Beyond The Near-Term Sluggishness Gives A Positive Outlook: Systematix
Inventory challenges to ease out going ahead; demand shift from unorganised to organised.
Systematix Research Report
We hosted a discussion with a retail sector expert with more than twenty years of experience on both the consulting and corporate side in the retail industry. The discussion centered around the recent trends and outlook for the retail sector going ahead. Key takeaways:
Value fashion and unorganised segment of the market is witnessing a comeback;
Inventory issues brought on by muted festive sales last year are anticipated to be remedied within the following three-four months;
Introduction of foreign brands in India, innovative products from direct-to-consumer brands, products that address multiple consumer problems, social media marketing, a shift in consumer behavior toward higher-quality products, and improved supply chain capabilities are among the factors driving premiumisation outside of pricing;
Market penetration in terms of the branded organized category is still insufficient;
Transition from unorganised to organised is particularly noticeable in the premium and mid premium categories;
Multiple marketplace forms are driving ecommerce growth, which has compelled brick and mortar stores to modify the way they operate. With the aid of exceptional artificial intelligence and machine learning, the D2C market leaders are expanding into the brick-and-mortar market, which is fostering its growth;
International brands are anticipated to expand into novel categories such as fitness, wellness, and nutrition.
