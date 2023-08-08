Restaurant Brands Q1 - Encouraging Result; Indonesia Business Rationalisation Shows Promise: ICICI Securities
Healthy same-store sales growth; underwhelming average daily sales despite ramp-up in Burger King Cafe.
ICICI Securities Report
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.'s India revenue performance was healthy (at 4% same-store sales growth versus 7% / 0% / -1% / -9% for Westlife Foodworld Ltd./KFC/Dominos/Pizza Hut).
However, flat YoY average daily sales despite accelerated penetration of BK Café (now available at 72% Burger King India stores versus 26% in Q1 FY23) is unexciting.
Retail expansion has been decent (added five stores).
Operating profit margin expansion had benefits of stable input cost, better revenue mix and earlier price hike. Incremental focus towards value for money meals (at Rs 99 price point) shall help in maintaining SSSG momentum.
Restaurant Brands Asia's revenue performance in Indonesia business has been better than that in India (5.5% SSSG, 10%YoY ADS).
Store rationalisation (closed seven Burger King stores) in Indonesia is positive and likely to reduce operating losses. 'Add'.
