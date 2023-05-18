Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 Results Review - Near Term Headwinds Continue: Dolat Capital
Broadly maintained guidance.
Dolat Capital Report
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues were in line with our estimates. India business reported 35.8% growth in revenues. Average daily sales increased to Rs 108,000 in Q4 FY23 from Rs 104,000 in Q4 FY22. However, the average daily sales declined sequentially from Rs 120,000. Gross margin expanded 50 basis points YoY.
Indonesia business remains impacted partially due to economic headwinds.
Restaurant Brands Asia average daily sales stood at Rs 176 million improved sequentially. We believe that the performance would take time to recover primarily due to slowdown in the economy.
Going ahead, the company aims to achieve same-stores sales growth growth of ~10% in FY24E and ~8% from FY25E onwards.
Restaurant Brands Asia would take store count to 450/700 by FY24/25E from current level of 391 stores.
We have marginally revised our FY23/FY24E estimates to factor in Q4 performance and anticipated recovery in Indonesia.
