Restaurant Brands Asia Q2 Results Review - Earnings Recovery On Track In India, Indonesia: Motilal Oswal
The company continues to drive SSSG through increasing footfalls by higher single digit in Q2 FY24
Motilal Oswal Report
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.'s rarnings continued to improve in Q2 FY24 as consolidated revenue/Ebitda grew 19%/2.2 times YoY. India Ebitda (pre India Accounting Standard 116) jumped 2.1 times YoY/2.4 times QoQ, led by 23% revenue growth (3.5% same-store sales growth), gross margin improvement (led by BK Cafe) and controlled costs and operating leverage.
Indonesia continued to post an operating loss, but it remains on track to break-even in FY24 on a run rate basis.
While Restaurant Brands Asia's management has marginally reduced its India SSSG guidance from 10% to 6% for FY24, we believe it is still higher than industry growth rate.
Considering high SSSG guidance, gross margin improvement, scale benefits and improved store economics, we maintain our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates (pre India AS 116) of Rs 952 million/Rs 1.6 billion.
Along with a recovery in Indonesia, consolidated revenue/Ebitda should grow 28%/two times over FY23-25E. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
