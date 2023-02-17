Repco Home Finance Q3 Results Review - AUM Growth Improved; Stable Net Interest Margins: IDBI Capital
New management focuses on growth and profitability.
IDBI Capital Report
Repco Home Finance Ltd.'s loan book growth improved to 3.5% YoY (versus 0.5% YoY Q2 FY23) led by strong disbursements (up 57% YoY).
Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing asset at 6.2% versus 6.5% QoQ while credit cost stood at around 4 basis points in Q3 FY23 (versus 263 bps YoY and 64 bps QoQ).
Net interest income grew by 0.7% QoQ (down 2.7% YoY) as net interest margins remain stable at 4.8% QoQ; pre-provision operating profit declined by ~4% QoQ led by 16% QoQ increase in total opex.
Repco's profit after tax grew by ~157% YoY led by lower provisions (down 99% YoY).
