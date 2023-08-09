Repco Home Finance Q1 Results Review - NIMs Surprised Positively; AuM Growth Improved Further: IDBI Capital

Repco Home Finance Ltd.'s loan book growth improved to 7% YoY (versus 6% YoY FY23) led by lower repayments (15% versus 19%). Asset quality continued to witness improvement during the quarter with gross non-performing asset at 5.5% versus 5.8% QoQ and provision coverage ratio (on stage III) improving from 50% in FY23 to 51% in Q1 FY24.

Net interest income grew by 18% YoY (up 5% QoQ) led by improvement in net interest margins (5.1% versus 4.6% YoY); pre-provision operating profit grew by 16% YoY led by lower other income.

Repco Home Finance's profit after tax growth remained strong at 44% YoY led by lower provisions (down 79% YoY) which resulted in improved return on asset at 2.8% in Q1 FY24 (versus 2.7% QoQ; 2.1% YoY).

We have revised our estimates (FY25 book value up by 2%) and maintain our ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a new target price of Rs 410 (earlier Rs 300), valuing it at 0.8 times (earlier 0.6 times) price/book value FY25E.