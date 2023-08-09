Repco Home Finance Q1 Results Review - NIMs Surprised Positively; AuM Growth Improved Further: IDBI Capital
Loan book growth improved.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Repco Home Finance Ltd.'s loan book growth improved to 7% YoY (versus 6% YoY FY23) led by lower repayments (15% versus 19%). Asset quality continued to witness improvement during the quarter with gross non-performing asset at 5.5% versus 5.8% QoQ and provision coverage ratio (on stage III) improving from 50% in FY23 to 51% in Q1 FY24.
Net interest income grew by 18% YoY (up 5% QoQ) led by improvement in net interest margins (5.1% versus 4.6% YoY); pre-provision operating profit grew by 16% YoY led by lower other income.
Repco Home Finance's profit after tax growth remained strong at 44% YoY led by lower provisions (down 79% YoY) which resulted in improved return on asset at 2.8% in Q1 FY24 (versus 2.7% QoQ; 2.1% YoY).
We have revised our estimates (FY25 book value up by 2%) and maintain our ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a new target price of Rs 410 (earlier Rs 300), valuing it at 0.8 times (earlier 0.6 times) price/book value FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.