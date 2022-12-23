Reliance Retail Marches On Strongly With Its Acquisition Spree: ICICI Direct

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. has been one of the fastest, largest growing retailers in recent times. In FY18-22, it recorded a staggering 30% revenue compound annual growth rate with sales worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in FY22.

Reliance Retail bolstered its offering and continued to fill white spaces through acquisitions and spent nearly Rs 10000 crore in FY22. It’s recent acquisition of Metro Wholesale business (business-to-business) for a consideration of Rs 2850 crore (0.4 times enterprise value/sales) would further strengthen its backend supply chain with accelerated growth in JioMart Kirana orders (up four times YoY) and on-boarding of new hotel, restaurant and cafe clients.