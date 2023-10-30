Reliance Jio Q2 Results Review - Stable Performance; 5G Rollout Keeps Capex Elevated: ICICI Securities

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s revenue grew 10% YoY, helped by a rise in mobile subscriber base, faster growth in Fibre to the Home and rise in enterprise business.

However, it appears that mobile revenue has grown slower due to the introductory unlimited 5G offer. 5G is progressing well with more than 70 million subs and more than one million cells deployed.

RJio's aggressive 5G rollout has kept capex elevated at Rs 345 billion in H1 FY24; the rollout shall largely see completion by end-FY24 with capex intensity tapering off sharply thereafter, in our view.

We would track free cash flow generation closely for value creation. We tweak our Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E, but net profit reduced on higher depreciation cost.