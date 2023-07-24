Reliance Jio Q1 Review - Soft Quarter; Aggressive Subscriber Acquisition Strategy To Continue: Dolat Capital
In a quasi-duopoly market especially post 5G, Jio is a healthy growth story in the medium term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was soft with revenue / Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax growth of 9.9/14.7/12.3% YoY and 2.8/3.0/3.1% QoQ.
Subscribers addition was healthy for fifth quarter at 9.2 million. Average revenue per user was muted at +1% QoQ.
In a quasi-duopoly market especially post 5G, Jio is a healthy growth story in the medium term.
Jio’s 5G strategy and pick-up would be key to monitor in near-term post hefty investments and capex.
We reduce our Ebitda by ~2.5% and earnings per share by ~3.3/4.2% to factor Q1.
We value Jio at an enterprise/equity value of Rs 1,085/830 per share at 10 times FY25E EV/Ebitda (earlier Rs 1,105/833 at 10 times FY25E)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Reliance Jio Q1 Results Review - Revenue Growth Slows; 5G Capex Ahead Of Schedule: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.