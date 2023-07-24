Reliance Jio Q1 Review - Soft Quarter; Aggressive Subscriber Acquisition Strategy To Continue: Dolat Capital

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was soft with revenue / Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax growth of 9.9/14.7/12.3% YoY and 2.8/3.0/3.1% QoQ.

Subscribers addition was healthy for fifth quarter at 9.2 million. Average revenue per user was muted at +1% QoQ.

In a quasi-duopoly market especially post 5G, Jio is a healthy growth story in the medium term.

Jio’s 5G strategy and pick-up would be key to monitor in near-term post hefty investments and capex.

We reduce our Ebitda by ~2.5% and earnings per share by ~3.3/4.2% to factor Q1.

We value Jio at an enterprise/equity value of Rs 1,085/830 per share at 10 times FY25E EV/Ebitda (earlier Rs 1,105/833 at 10 times FY25E)