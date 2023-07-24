Reliance Jio Q1 Results Review - Revenue Growth Slows; 5G Capex Ahead Of Schedule: ICICI Securities

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s revenue grew 9.9% YoY, helped by rise in mobile subs base, faster growth in fiber-to-the-home and higher enterprise (including international long distance) revenue.

Ebitda was up 14.7% YoY, aided by lower spectrum usage charge (which added to Ebitda growth by 4.2% YoY).

RJio remains confident of driving higher revenue growth led by:

adoption of 5G services, hence higher data usage; FTTH subs growth boosted by JioFiber backup plan; and continued growth in enterprise business.

However, we see near-term challenges to earnings per share growth with rise in costs due to higher network charges, rise in depreciation and amortization on capitalising 5G spectrum and network investment, and higher interest cost (on 5G capitalisation).

RJio said it has completed 65% of its planned 5G rollout with 1.15 lakh sites, which implies significantly lower 5G deployment versus 4G. We have reduced our Ebitda estimates by ~1.5-3% for FY24E/FY25E.