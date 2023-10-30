Reliance Industries, Ujjivan SFB, Aavas Financiers, Indian Hotels, Route Mobile, Q2 Review: HDFC Securities

Aavas Financiers - Growth momentum key to regaining sector leadership

Aavas Financiers Ltd.’s earnings marginally missed our estimates on the back of lower-than expected loan growth and pressure on yields, reflected in the 30 bps compression in spreads sequentially.

Business momentum continued to be sluggish for a second straight quarter (disbursals up 10% YoY), which was attributed to high competitive intensity and disruptions on account of tech transformation and management change.

Aavas continued its risk-calibrated approach towards underwriting, reflected in sustained pristine asset quality across segments (credit costs at 16 bps annualised).

Opex intensity is likely to remain elevated in the near term as the productivity impact of the ongoing tech investments follows a lead-lag pattern.

While asset quality and profitability were strong, the sluggish growth has been disappointing and could pose a downside risk to our forecasts.

However, the stock has underperformed over the past year, offering a favourable risk reward. We trim our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 4% each to factor in lower loan growth and NIMs; maintain 'Add' with revised RI-based target price of Rs 1,830 (implying 3.2 times Sep-24 ABVPS; 21 times Sep-25 EPS).