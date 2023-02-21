Reliance Industries - The Mammoth Is Massively Expanding: Systematix Initiates Coverage

We initiate coverage on Reliance Industries Ltd. on a positive note. We forecast modest 13% compound annual growthr rate in Ebitda over FY23E-FY25E, largely led by retail and Jio. Robust 22% Ebitda growth in the consumer business would continue, in our view, primarily led by 23% growth in telecom and 19% in retail during this period.

We expect strong petrochemical (petchem) margins to more than offset its lower gross refining margin, and forecast 3% CAGR in oil-to-chemicals Ebitda.

While the upstream business may benefit with 58% higher volumes FY24E onwards, lower realisations could limit Ebitda growth in this business to 7%.

Net debt could surge (from 1.2 trillion in FY22 to 1.8 trillion in FY25E) on enhanced capex in petrochemicals, 5G, organised retail, energy transition and new energy businesses.

RIL has underperformed Nifty by 3.8% in last one year, with the stock price hovering at Rs 2,300-Rs 2,800 levels. RIL’s option value could rise, once its new energy business nears commencement. Mobile tariff hike, listing of retail and Jio and monetisation of O2C and RIL Syngas are a few key upside triggers.