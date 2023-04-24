Reliance Industries Q4 Results Review - Upbeat Performance Visible Across Segments: ICICI Direct

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s results were marginally better than estimates on the operational profitability front.

Revenue was up 2% YoY (down 2% QoQ) to Rs 220592 against our estimate of Rs 201246 crore.

Ebitda came in at Rs 38440 crore, up 23% YoY, 9% QoQ versus our estimate of Rs 37540 crore. Ebitda growth QoQ was driven by oil-to-chemical segment (up 17%).

Profit after tax was higher than estimates at Rs 19299 crore, up 19% YoY, 22% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 17545 crore) due to lower-than-expected tax.

Key triggers for future price performance: