Reliance Industries Q4 Results Review - Posts Record Profits, But Record Capex As Well: ICICI Securities

Reliance Industries Ltd. has reported yet another record year of profit growth in FY23, with Q4 FY23 consolidated Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 384/193 billion growing by 23/19% YoY and FY23 Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 1.4 trillion/Rs 667 billion growing by 29/14% YoY, respectively.

Strong oil-to-chemical segment earnings, coupled with a sharp turnaround in the upstream segment and sustained strength of the retail segment drove the improvement. OTC segment saw recovery in key product spreads and some improvement in petchem margins in Q4 FY23, even as petchem margins overall have declined sharply in FY23 (polymer deltas down 15-32% YoY, polyester deltas down 9% YoY).

OTC improvement was offset a bit by Rs 66.5 billion (~$1.7/barrel of oil) impact of the windfall taxes in FY23. Upstream segment had a big year, with 2.4 times YoY jump in segment Ebitda in Q4 and 2.5 times YoY jump for full year.

However, we note the massive front loading of capex across segments, with capex of Rs 1.4 trillion for the year at an all-time high. FY24-25E earnings per share prospects remain strong, with sustained improvement across OTC, upstream and retail segments to drive growth.

Return ratios and free cash flow remain subdued, and therefore, we have revised down earnings to factor in higher depreciation/interest costs and marginally lower OTC metrics.