Reliance Industries Q4 Results Review - Higher Margins Drive Oil-To-Chemical Profits: Prabhudas Lilladher
High gas volumes along with recovery in petrochem to drive near term profits.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s Q4 results were ahead of our estimates, led by strong rebound in polymer margins (up 4-25% QoQ over naphtha) and polyester margins (up 6%QoQ) along with sustained strength in refining and lower tax rate (3.9%).
While retail segment saw muted Ebitda growth (2.4% QoQ) led by more than 966 store addition, Jio’s Ebitda growth of 1.7% QoQ was due to near flat tariffs (up 0.3% QoQ) and net subscriber addition of 6.4 million (up 1.5%QoQ).
We continue to remain impressed with RIL’s vertical growth given-
likely recovery in petrochemicals business, after facing a volatile last year,
rampup of KGD6 gas volumes to 30 million metric standard cubic per day (Q4: 20 mmscmd),
continued rollout of 5G services possibly aiding average revenue per user growth, as data usage increases and
continued retail store addition along with launch of fast moving consumer goods and beauty products.
However, weakening global economy has dragged down refining margins (current diesel/aviation turbine fuel spreads at ~$12/barrel of oil versus Q4 average of ~$26/bbl) will be a cause of worry.
