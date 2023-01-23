Reliance Industries Q3 Results Review - A Mixed Quarter: ICICI Direct
RIL’s results were better than estimates on the operational profitability front.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s results were better than estimates on the operational profitability front. Revenue was up 15.3% YoY to Rs 220592 crore as all major segments reported revenue growth. It de-grew 5.3% QoQ mainly due to a weak petchem performance.
Ebitda was at Rs 35247 crore, up 18.7% YoY and 12.9% QoQ versus our estimate of Rs 34249.2 crore. Ebitda growth YoY was driven by oil and gas (up 91% YoY) and digital service (up 26.1% YoY).
However, RIL's profit after tax was lower than estimates at Rs 15792 crore (our estimate: Rs 17267.7 crore) due to higher-than-expected depreciation and interest. Profit after tax de-grew 14.9% YoY but was up 15.6% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 14.8% On Higher Operating Margin, Beats Estimates
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.