Reliance Industries Q2 Results Review - Robust Earnings From Energy Businesses: HDFC Securities

Our 'Add' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a price target of Rs 2,515/share is premised on-

recovery in the oil-to-chemical businesses; Ebitda growth in the digital business, driven by improvement in average revenue per user, subscriber addition, and new revenue streams; and potential for further value unlocking in the digital and retail businesses.

RIL’s consolidated Ebitda at Rs 410 billion (+32% YoY; +8% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 385 billion) and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 174 billion (+27% YoY, +9% QoQ) came in above our estimates, supported by better-than-expected performance from its energy businesses.