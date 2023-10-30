Reliance Industries Q2 Results Review - Operationally Strong Results: Prabhudas Lilladher
Standalone implied Ebitda/mt stood at $78.4/mt, up 9% QoQ, 49% YoY.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s consolidated revenue grew 12% QoQ to Rs 2,319 billion (our estimate: Rs 2,371 billion). Ebitda rose 8% QoQ to Rs 409.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 436.6 billion) while profit after tax grew 9% QoQ to Rs 173.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 194.2 billion).
RIL's retail Ebitda grew 32% YoY led by grocery and fashion/lifestyle. Oil-to-chemical Ebitda grew sharply by 63% YoY led by strong petrol and PVC margins, optimised feedstock sourcing and lower Special Additional Excise Duty.
Average revenue per user stood at Rs 181.7 while total subscribers stand at 459.7 million. The stock is currently trading at 11.4 times enterprise value/Ebitda.
We maintain 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2618, based on SoTP valuing the standalone business at 7.5 times FY26 EV/Ebitda, Jio at 15 times FY26 EV/Ebitda and retail at 37 times FY26 EV/Ebitda.
