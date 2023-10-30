Reliance Industries Q2 Results Review - Inline; Recent Correction Led To An Upgrade: Systematix

Reliance Industries Ltd. reported healthy results during Q2 FY24 but largely in line with our estimates. Ebitda was up 31% YoY/8% QoQ to Rs 410 billion largely led by growth across segments while net profit increased 27% YoY/9% QoQ to Rs 174 billion.

Upstream segment Ebitda improved 19% QoQ to Rs 163 billion (+50% YoY) followed by Retail at Rs 48 billion (13% QoQ) while oil-to-chemical and digital services were up 7% and 3% to Rs 163 billion and Rs 141 billion respectively. Ebitda from the upstream segment improved 50%/19% YoY/QoQ to Rs 48 billion as gas volume increased to 28.3 million metric standard cubic meter per day versus 19 mmscmd YoY from KG D6 field.

This was followed by the retail segment with 32% YoY/ 13% QoQ growth to Rs 58 billion due to broad-based revenue growth across categories (consumer electronics/fashion and lifestyle/ grocery by 11%/32%/33% YoY respectively).

O2C and digital services were up 36% and 14% YoY to Rs 163 billion and Rs 141 billion respectively, due to higher gross refining margin, 23% recovery in PVC delta, and healthy subscriber growth and a marginal rise in average revenue per user.

Currently, net debt declined marginally to Rs 1.2 trillion versus Rs 1.3 trillion due to investment from global marquee investors in retail (raised Rs 104 billion) while capex remained higher at Rs 388 billion versus Rs 396 billion (excluding capex for spectrum) in Q1 FY24.

Overall, business dynamics have not changed much since last quarter except GRM has fallen sharply to $3-4/barrel of oil from $9.6/bbl in Q2 FY24, partially offset by an improvement in petchem margins in October 2023.

Overall, we largely retain our earnings estimates and forecast Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11.5%/6.4% during FY23-FY25E. Thus, we keep our target price unchanged at Rs 2,550. The stock is trading at an enterprise value/Ebitda of 9.9 times and price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3 times on FY25E.

Due to nearly 11% correction in valuation since our downgrade post Q1 FY24 result, we upgrade the stock to a 'Buy'.