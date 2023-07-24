Reliance Industries Q1 Results Review - Operationally Inline; H2 Prospects Appear Stronger: ICICI Securities
Net debt takes a breather; capex to remain material.
ICICI Securities Report
Reliance Industries Ltd. reported YoY flat Ebitda and ~11% YoY decline in net earnings in Q1 FY24. The oil-to-chemical segment lagged with 27% YoY decline in segmental Ebit, reflective of the weak demand trends in downstream petroleum segment.
Upstream, retail and digital services continued to show good YoY momentum – with sharply higher gas production from the new fields and sustained improvement in retail footprint driving growth.
Going forward, we do see earnings momentum supported by retail, upstream and Reliance Jio for FY24E. Also, tight global supply may see OTC prospects improve over H2 FY24E.
Progress on the new energy business, improvement in RJio and retail are key drivers going forward for RIL.
We retain 'Add' on the stock, with our core thesis of ‘high capex, low free cash flow yields’ and ‘low return ratios offsetting earnings strength’ remaining unchanged as of now.
