Reliance Industries Q1 Results Review - Consumer Business Compensates For The Weakness In O2C: Motilal Oswal

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s consolidated revenue declined 5% YoY/3% QoQ to Rs 2,075.6 billion (inline). The sharp decline in oil-to-chemical segment (with 31% drop in crude oil prices) was offset by continued growth in consumer business and increase in volumes from O2C and oil and gas businesses.

RJio’s revenue/Ebitda grew 3% QoQ each (inline), led by 2% subscriber additions and marginal increase in average revenue per user. Despite the aggressive 5G-led capex, network opex has remained under control during the quarter.

Reliance Retail posted healthy revenue/Ebitda growth of 21%/34% YoY (inline) led by all-round improvement, rising footfalls and growing digital business.

O2C’s Ebitda came in 11% below our estimate at Rs 164 billion (-22% YoY) in Q1 FY24. Ebitda/million tonne stood at ~$87.1 (-38% YoY, -14% QoQ). The outlook continues to remain murky as capacity additions from China are likely to keep product spreads under pressure.

Net debt remained flattish sequentially at Rs 1,266.2 billion (versus Rs 1,257 billion as of March 2023). This has been restated for the transfer of cash and liquid investments to Jio Financial Services Ltd. Capex moderated a bit sequentially to Rs 396.5 billion (versus Rs 444.1 billion in Q4 FY23), which was largely funded internally.

Using SOTP, we value the refining and petrochemical segments at 7.5 times enterprise value/Ebitda, arriving at a valuation of Rs 904/share for standalone business. We ascribe an equity valuation of Rs 750/share to RJio and Rs 1,500/share to Reliance Retail, factoring in the recent stake sale.

We have further included an equity valuation of Rs 16/share pertaining to New energy on book value.

Our target price is adjusted for Jio Financial Services valuation. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,935.