Reliance Industries Q1 Result Review- Consumer, Oil & Gas Business Continues To Propel Earnings: Dolat Capital
High capex but potential listing of consumer business key trigger.
Dolat Capital Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s consolidated Ebitda of Rs 381 billion (+0.3% YoY, -0.9% QoQ), 2.5% above our estimates. Except for oil-to-chemical, strong operating performance of other segments led the Ebitda growth versus previous year (on a high base).
Consolidated profit of Rs 160 billion (-10.8% YoY, -17% QoQ), 2.7% above our estimates, profit impacted due to 46% /31% YoY jump in interest/depreciation. Primarily due to higher interest rates and loan balances.
Valuation
RIL’s ongoing capex/investments should allow it to scale up its already industry-leading petrochem, telecom and retail segments over the next two years.
We think the stock offers long-term investors an attractive entry opportunity given the multiple catalysts over CY24-25 (potential listings of consumer businesses, petrochem growth, large 5G capex monetisation, new energy ramp-up), although admittedly more immediate catalysts appear limited.
In an increasingly capital-scarce environment, RIL’s core strength of investing large amounts of capital in growth projects is a key positive.
New energy is likely a multi-year opportunity but may take over 12-18 months to emerge as a material part of the investment case.
Our target price for RIL of Rs 2,802/share is computed on a sum-of-the-parts valuation method:
Petchem segment at an enterprise value of Rs 376/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/Ebitda;
Refining segment at an EV of Rs 468/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/Ebitda;
Exploration and production segment at an EV of Rs 168/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/EBITDA;
Digital segment (RIL’s 66.5% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd.) at an EV of Rs 723/share based on 10 times forward EV/Ebitda.
Retail business (RIL’s share 85.1%) at an EV of Rs 1,094/share based on 35 times forward Ebitda.
We maintain 'Accumulate' given RIL’s industry-leading capabilities across businesses and expectation of a strong 16% EPS CAGR over the next two years. At current market price, the stock is trading at FY25E price/earning of 18.7 times and FY25E EV/Ebitda of 9.9 times.
