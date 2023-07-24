Reliance Industries Q1 Result Review- Consumer, Oil & Gas Business Continues To Propel Earnings: Dolat Capital

Valuation

RIL’s ongoing capex/investments should allow it to scale up its already industry-leading petrochem, telecom and retail segments over the next two years.

We think the stock offers long-term investors an attractive entry opportunity given the multiple catalysts over CY24-25 (potential listings of consumer businesses, petrochem growth, large 5G capex monetisation, new energy ramp-up), although admittedly more immediate catalysts appear limited.

In an increasingly capital-scarce environment, RIL’s core strength of investing large amounts of capital in growth projects is a key positive.

New energy is likely a multi-year opportunity but may take over 12-18 months to emerge as a material part of the investment case.

Our target price for RIL of Rs 2,802/share is computed on a sum-of-the-parts valuation method:

Petchem segment at an enterprise value of Rs 376/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/Ebitda; Refining segment at an EV of Rs 468/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/Ebitda; Exploration and production segment at an EV of Rs 168/share based on 7.5 times forward EV/EBITDA; Digital segment (RIL’s 66.5% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd.) at an EV of Rs 723/share based on 10 times forward EV/Ebitda. Retail business (RIL’s share 85.1%) at an EV of Rs 1,094/share based on 35 times forward Ebitda.

We maintain 'Accumulate' given RIL’s industry-leading capabilities across businesses and expectation of a strong 16% EPS CAGR over the next two years. At current market price, the stock is trading at FY25E price/earning of 18.7 times and FY25E EV/Ebitda of 9.9 times.