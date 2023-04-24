Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Reliance Industries - Next leg of growth capex picking up

Our optimism on Reliance Industries Ltd. is premised on-

recovery in the oil-to-chemical businesses; Ebitda growth in the digital business, driven by improvement in average revenue per user, subscriber addition, and new revenue streams; and potential for further value unlocking in the digital and retail businesses.

RIL’s consolidated Ebitda at Rs 384 billion (up 23% YoY; up 9% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 378 billion) and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 193 billion (up 19% YoY, up 22% QoQ), came in above our estimates.

Earnings in Q4 were largely driven by strong growth seen in the O2C segment.