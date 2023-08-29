Reliance AGM 2023 – Lays Out Blueprint For Next Decade; Succession Plans Take Concrete Shape: ICICI Securities

Reliance Industries Ltd., in its latest annual general meeting laid out the blueprint for value creation over the next decade, with its emphasis on continuing its transition to a new-age digital conglomerate.

With emphasis on growing its digital footprint by expanding Jio’s product and solutions bouquet, accelerating efforts to transition to new energy and specialty chemicals, and continuing to leverage the world-scale platform established by its retail segment, RIL sees a radically different future for itself over the next decade versus the last 40 years.

Additionally, the induction of three members of the next generation into the Board with Mr. Mukesh Ambani committing to remain chairman for at least the next five years – are aimed to create a stable succession roadmap for RIL.