Reliance AGM 2023 – Lays Out Blueprint For Next Decade; Succession Plans Take Concrete Shape: ICICI Securities
Mukesh Ambani committing to remain chairman for at least the next 5 years are aimed to create a stable succession roadmap for RIL.
ICICI Securities Report
Reliance Industries Ltd., in its latest annual general meeting laid out the blueprint for value creation over the next decade, with its emphasis on continuing its transition to a new-age digital conglomerate.
With emphasis on growing its digital footprint by expanding Jio’s product and solutions bouquet, accelerating efforts to transition to new energy and specialty chemicals, and continuing to leverage the world-scale platform established by its retail segment, RIL sees a radically different future for itself over the next decade versus the last 40 years.
Additionally, the induction of three members of the next generation into the Board with Mr. Mukesh Ambani committing to remain chairman for at least the next five years – are aimed to create a stable succession roadmap for RIL.
FY23 was a strong year
Mukesh Ambani highlighted the strong performance seen over FY23, with growth of 23% in revenue, 29% in Ebitda and 14% YoY in recurring profit after tax for consolidated RIL.
Mukesh Ambani emphasised the transforming nature of RIL over the last five-six years into a new-age digital conglomerate and the changing mix of Ebitda for RIL reflects that change. Ebitda contribution from the erstwhile mainstay oil-to-chemicals segment reduced by 2,958bps over FY19-FY23 to 41% while share of retail and Jio had expanded (aggregate) by 2,158 bps over the period to 45% as of FY23-end.
