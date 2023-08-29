Reliance AGM 2023 - Key Announcements, Highlights: Dolat Capital
Mukesh Ambani has also laid the succession plan of the company, the appointment of Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani as Non-EDs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Reliance Industries Ltd. hosted 46th annual general meeting yesterday and Chairman, Mr. Mukesh Ambani once again laid down a long-term plan for growth, citing key strategic initiatives and providing updates on ongoing businesses and future outlook.
He has also laid the succession plan of the company, the appointment of Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the company.
Our key takeaways:
Several marquee global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. RIL will update us on progress with them in due course;
integrated solar PV module factory to be on stream in a phased manner by end of 2025;
developing carbon fibre for the Windmill blades;
commercialising sodium Ion battery with production at MW level by 2025;
Grid battery for the mega factories by end of 2026;
Jio’s 5G subscriber base is 11% of the total subscribers;
Jio Airfiber will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi;
Jio Financial Services Ltd. to enter insurance with global partner and to set up AMC with Blackrock; and
RIL plans to set up 100 compressed biogas plant in next five years, this would result into reduction of 0.7 million metric tonnes per annum imported LNG.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights: Mukesh Ambani Makes No Major Announcement, Moves Ahead With Succession
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.