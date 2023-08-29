Reliance AGM 2023 - Continued Emphasis On New Age Technologies: Prabhudas Lilladher
On-track to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Reliance Industries Ltd. at its 46th annual general meeting reiterated aggressive growth plans across various business verticals. The company is on-track to complete its 5G rollout by CY23 and launch Jio AirFiber on September 19.
Likewise, oil and gas segment is on track to produce ~30 million metric standard cubic metre per day of gas from the KG Basin. On new energy front, RIL plans to setup a battery giga factory by 2026 with its first compressed biogas plant commissioned in Uttar Pradesh.
The retail segment will focus on rapid store expansion and brand partnership/acquisitions to accelerate growth.
We believe RIL provides a good investment opportunity given-
its transition towards new age technologies and
cash flow for growth serviced from traditional refining and petrochemical segment.
The company is trading at 12.8 times FY24 consolidated enterprise value/Ebitda and 22.7 times FY24 consolidated price-to-earning.
We estimate consolidated EPS compound annual growth rate of 10.7% for FY23-FY25E and value refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5 times FY25 EV/Ebitda, digital services at 15 times FY25 EV/Ebitda and retail at 37 times FY25 EV/Ebitda.
Maintain ‘Buy’ at SOTP based target price of Rs 2898. Key risks are project execution and technology risk in new energy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Reliance AGM 2023 – Lays Out Blueprint For Next Decade; Succession Plans Take Concrete Shape: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.