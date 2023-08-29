Reliance AGM 2023 - Continued Emphasis On New Age Technologies: Prabhudas Lilladher

Reliance Industries Ltd. at its 46th annual general meeting reiterated aggressive growth plans across various business verticals. The company is on-track to complete its 5G rollout by CY23 and launch Jio AirFiber on September 19.

Likewise, oil and gas segment is on track to produce ~30 million metric standard cubic metre per day of gas from the KG Basin. On new energy front, RIL plans to setup a battery giga factory by 2026 with its first compressed biogas plant commissioned in Uttar Pradesh.

The retail segment will focus on rapid store expansion and brand partnership/acquisitions to accelerate growth.

We believe RIL provides a good investment opportunity given-

its transition towards new age technologies and cash flow for growth serviced from traditional refining and petrochemical segment.

The company is trading at 12.8 times FY24 consolidated enterprise value/Ebitda and 22.7 times FY24 consolidated price-to-earning.

We estimate consolidated EPS compound annual growth rate of 10.7% for FY23-FY25E and value refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5 times FY25 EV/Ebitda, digital services at 15 times FY25 EV/Ebitda and retail at 37 times FY25 EV/Ebitda.

Maintain ‘Buy’ at SOTP based target price of Rs 2898. Key risks are project execution and technology risk in new energy.