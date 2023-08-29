Reliance AGM 2023 - 5G, AI, Fmcg, Green Energy In Focus: Motilal Oswal

We attended the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd. yesterday, and following are the key highlights from the event:

The AGM highlighted the company’s ambitious plans across business verticals, particularly the upcoming nationwide rollout of 5G technology in India, a transformative AI revolution, expansion within the fast moving consumer goods sector, and investments in the field of green energy.

Jio: Expects nationwide 5G coverage in India by December 2023; launched Jio Bharat to gain market share and capitalize on the 2G market; Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber will accelerate Home broadband offerings; aims to develop AI models and solutions customised for the Indian market.

Retail: Will continue to expand in all categories viz., grocery, fmcg, electronics, fashion, new formats (Tira, etc.) through physical as well as digital platforms. It also plans to launch products internationally.

Jio Financial Services Ltd.: Focused on providing simplified solutions to India’s informal and underserved sectors. RIL’s business segments include asset management business (partnered with BlackRock), and life and non-life insurance, and payment solutions. With a networth of Rs 1.2 trillion, RIL is under the leadership of Mr. KV Kamath.

Upstream: The company’s MJ field is set to reach 30 million metric standard cubic metre per day of production and will account for 30% of the country’s domestic gas production and 15% of the country’s total gas demand.

Oil-to-chemical: The company is working on converting low-value refinery streams to highly specialised products. The company also intends to transition to renewable and bio-energy in order to reach Net-Zero by 2035, while also improving profitability with lower energy cost.