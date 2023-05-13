Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Review - Weak Performance; Signs Of Recovery Visible: Motilal Oswal
Revenue/profit after tax down 8%/57% YoY; raw material prices cooling off.
Motilal Oswal Report
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.’s price cuts in the last few quarters have translated into healthy market share recovery from the unorganised players, driving healthy 24% volume growth.
Subsequently, revenue/Ebitda increased 10%/6% YoY (in line). The 200 basis point YoY decline in gross margins was due to the price reduction.
The cleanup of old high-priced inventory and the steady costs of raw materials could potentially lead to growth and improved margins in the future.
We have largely maintained estimates building revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 18%/53% over FY23-25. Relaxo Footwears has a strong cash generation capability, with a historically healthy 20% plus return on equities.
