Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Review - Weak Performance; Signs Of Recovery Visible: Motilal Oswal

Relaxo Footwears Ltd.’s price cuts in the last few quarters have translated into healthy market share recovery from the unorganised players, driving healthy 24% volume growth.

Subsequently, revenue/Ebitda increased 10%/6% YoY (in line). The 200 basis point YoY decline in gross margins was due to the price reduction.

The cleanup of old high-priced inventory and the steady costs of raw materials could potentially lead to growth and improved margins in the future.

We have largely maintained estimates building revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 18%/53% over FY23-25. Relaxo Footwears has a strong cash generation capability, with a historically healthy 20% plus return on equities.