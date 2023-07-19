Real Estate Sector Check - Steady Demand; Rising Share Of Mid-Income Housing: Motilal Oswal

In CY22, residential real estate demand in the top-eight cities scaled a nine-year high, while office demand witnessed a robust recovery. As per Knight Frank, the demand trajectory remained positive in H1 CY23 too, with housing sales of ~1.57 lakh units (flat YoY).

New supply marginally exceeded demand as launches grew 8% in H1 CY23 YoY to ~1.73 lakh units.

Contrary to historical trends, the share of the affordable segment, which was the largest until recently, has now been eclipsed by the mid-income segment, driven by consistent growth in demand for larger homes since the pandemic and improved affordability.

While industry demand remains steady, our coverage companies continue to grow at a faster pace, aided by consolidation and forays into new markets.

In April-June 2023, we estimate our coverage universe to deliver 9% YoY growth in pre-sales, implying 11% YoY growth (excluding DLF Ltd.) in H1 CY23, thus outperforming industry growth.

Leasing demand in commercial real estate remained resilient at 25-26 million square feet, aided by domestic companies and growing preference for shared spaces. New supply declined 24% YoY to 18 msf, resulting in a minor drop in vacancy.

We continue to prefer players that have the ability to grow faster and a focused business development strategy.

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. and Brigade Enterprises Ltd. are our preferred picks.